Photo 1763
Staying for the winter
I like that some of the Great Blue Herons stay around for the winter. I always enjoy seeing them.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th December 2025 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
great blue heron
Julie Duncan
ace
Great shot! I love 'em too! :)
December 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful capture… they are sooo elegant.
December 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
December 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
How beautifully captured.
December 18th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Wonderful capture and surrounding tones
December 18th, 2025
