Staying for the winter by mccarth1
Photo 1763

Staying for the winter

I like that some of the Great Blue Herons stay around for the winter. I always enjoy seeing them.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

Julie Duncan ace
Great shot! I love 'em too! :)
December 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful capture… they are sooo elegant.
December 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
December 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
December 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautifully captured.
December 18th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Wonderful capture and surrounding tones
December 18th, 2025  
