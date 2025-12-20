Sign up
Previous
Photo 1766
No Tee Times Today
The golf course was closed for good reason as the snow covered the fairways and greens! Taken the other day during the storm. BOB.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
1
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1905
photos
145
followers
126
following
483% complete
View this month »
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th December 2025 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
fence
,
trees
,
golf course
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful winter scene.
December 21st, 2025
