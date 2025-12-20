Previous
No Tee Times Today by mccarth1
Photo 1766

No Tee Times Today

The golf course was closed for good reason as the snow covered the fairways and greens! Taken the other day during the storm. BOB.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful winter scene.
December 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact