Winter Solstice Dawn by mccarth1
Photo 1767

Winter Solstice Dawn

The early dawn started out colorless and cloudless. All of the sudden, colors started to appear and I was close enough to view the sunrise at Lynde Light.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
484% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
December 22nd, 2025  
