Dark-eyed Junco by mccarth1
Dark-eyed Junco

These little birds are fun to watch, especially when they fly and show the flash of white of their outer tail feathers. A sweet little bird.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
Beautiful bird and delightful capture!
December 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 23rd, 2025  
