Leap of Faith by mccarth1
Photo 1769

Leap of Faith

As I looked at this sparrow leaping off the branch, it made me think of how a parachutist must feel when jumping out of a plane. Just hoping the chute will open. In this case, the bird must hope its wings will open in time!
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

