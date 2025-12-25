Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1769
Leap of Faith
As I looked at this sparrow leaping off the branch, it made me think of how a parachutist must feel when jumping out of a plane. Just hoping the chute will open. In this case, the bird must hope its wings will open in time!
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1908
photos
145
followers
126
following
484% complete
View this month »
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th December 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close