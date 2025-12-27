Previous
Cranky? by mccarth1
Cranky?

We got almost 8" of snow and this White-throated Sparrow doesn't look happy about it. In truth, I may have had a similar expression as I was shoveling! Lol!
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Corinne C ace
Wonderful. He does look angry!
December 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful closeup!
December 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific capture of this indignant face!
December 29th, 2025  
