Previous
Photo 1770
Cranky?
We got almost 8" of snow and this White-throated Sparrow doesn't look happy about it. In truth, I may have had a similar expression as I was shoveling! Lol!
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
3
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1909
photos
146
followers
125
following
484% complete
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th December 2025 12:51pm
Tags
snow
,
sparrow
,
white-throated
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful. He does look angry!
December 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful closeup!
December 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific capture of this indignant face!
December 29th, 2025
