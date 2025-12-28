Previous
Breaking down by mccarth1
Photo 1771

Breaking down

It makes me sad to see how these structures are peeling and starting to fall apart. Still picturesque in the snow though.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

gloria jones ace
It makes for a great winter scene even though it is in decline.
December 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2025  
