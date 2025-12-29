Previous
Keeping the home fire burning by mccarth1
Keeping the home fire burning

We've had a mix of weather the last few days. Snow, rain, fog, warm, cold! The fog was thick, as much of the snow melted Mon. The cold and wind is coming next.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Dorothy ace
This says New England to me! Fave
December 30th, 2025  
