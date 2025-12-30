Previous
Paddling into the New Year?
Paddling into the New Year?

I enjoy trying to catch Hooded Mergansers. They tend to be camera shy so I usually just get their backsides as they paddle away. I lucked out with this one.
Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! such a pretty little one , fav
December 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a delightful capture!
December 30th, 2025  
