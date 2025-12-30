Sign up
Photo 1773
Paddling into the New Year?
I enjoy trying to catch Hooded Mergansers. They tend to be camera shy so I usually just get their backsides as they paddle away. I lucked out with this one.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1912
photos
146
followers
126
following
485% complete
View this month »
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th December 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hooded merganser
,
male hooded merganser
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw ! such a pretty little one , fav
December 30th, 2025
Mags
What a delightful capture!
December 30th, 2025
