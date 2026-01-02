Sign up
Previous
Photo 1776
A Path to the Sky
Another dawn shot when the sun tried to break through the clouds. This little snow covered path leads to the beach.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
6
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1915
photos
146
followers
126
following
486% complete
View this month »
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st January 2026 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sunrise
,
path
,
dunes
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty!
January 2nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a beautiful image
January 2nd, 2026
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Lovely winter's scene!
January 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious
January 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful Winters scene
January 2nd, 2026
