A Path to the Sky by mccarth1
A Path to the Sky

Another dawn shot when the sun tried to break through the clouds. This little snow covered path leads to the beach.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty!
January 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
what a beautiful image
January 2nd, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Lovely winter's scene!
January 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious
January 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful Winters scene
January 2nd, 2026  
