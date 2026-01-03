Previous
Setting Moon by mccarth1
Photo 1777

Setting Moon

The Wolf Moon setting this morning, in the bitter cold!
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Mags ace
Stunning shot and you braved the cold to get it!
January 3rd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
it's a beauty
January 3rd, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful! And yes, sooooo cold!!
January 3rd, 2026  
