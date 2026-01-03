Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1777
Setting Moon
The Wolf Moon setting this morning, in the bitter cold!
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1916
photos
148
followers
127
following
486% complete
View this month »
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd January 2026 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cold
,
wolf moon
Mags
ace
Stunning shot and you braved the cold to get it!
January 3rd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a beauty
January 3rd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful! And yes, sooooo cold!!
January 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close