Previous
Photo 1778
I See You
I was very lucky today. A friend and I went to an area where she had seen an owl a couple of years ago. Within just a few minutes we found one! If only it was always that easy!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1917
photos
147
followers
127
following
487% complete
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th January 2026 12:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
great horned owl
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw , a delightful close-up , those eyes mesmerise me !! Great focus , detail , colour tones and textures , Just love this - fav
January 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this beauty.
January 5th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Awww how lucky are you, only a few minutes and you saw an owl! Lol
Great capture, he’s looking right at you!
January 5th, 2026
Bill
What a great shot of a beautiful bird.
January 5th, 2026
Great capture, he’s looking right at you!