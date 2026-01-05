Previous
Just bobbing around by mccarth1
Just bobbing around

This Ruddy Duck was bobbing around with a couple of dozen others near by. They rarely come close enough to photograph but today they did! In breeding season the males have a baby blue bill.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy


Bucktree
Great portrait of the Ruddy. I like how their tail point straight up.
January 6th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft
nice bobbing for sure
January 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura)
Nice capture!
January 6th, 2026  
Francoise
I love the swaying reflections
January 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
A nice capture !
January 6th, 2026  
Beverley
Very beautiful capture… lovely light on the ripples
January 6th, 2026  
