Previous
Photo 1779
Just bobbing around
This Ruddy Duck was bobbing around with a couple of dozen others near by. They rarely come close enough to photograph but today they did! In breeding season the males have a baby blue bill.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
6
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1918
photos
147
followers
126
following
487% complete
View this month »
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th January 2026 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruddy duck
Bucktree
ace
Great portrait of the Ruddy. I like how their tail point straight up.
January 6th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice bobbing for sure
January 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice capture!
January 6th, 2026
Francoise
ace
I love the swaying reflections
January 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A nice capture !
January 6th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful capture… lovely light on the ripples
January 6th, 2026
