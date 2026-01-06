Previous
Posing Hawk by mccarth1
Posing Hawk

It was a dreary morning, and this Red- shouldered Hawk stood out against the colorless sky.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fantastic shot- is he/she perched on top of a weather vane?
January 8th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
@olivetreeann Yes! It looked quite at ease on the ball.
January 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful, I love the simplicity
January 8th, 2026  
