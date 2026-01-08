Sign up
Previous
Photo 1782
Almost Black and White
This was taken recently after our last snowfall. A very foggy, drizzly and dreary day. The snow is almost all gone as we are having a wonderful warm spell for a few days.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1921
photos
148
followers
126
following
488% complete
View this month »
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th December 2025 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
landscape
,
stream
,
farm
,
dreary
,
foggy
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully composed
January 10th, 2026
