Photo 1783
Morning Reflections
The sunrise was amazing this morning. I'll post some other shots that show the amazing colors.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
4
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1922
photos
148
followers
126
following
488% complete
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th January 2026 8:35am
Tags
sunrise
,
reflectons
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful colours, that’s a nice time for a sunrise!
January 10th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Beautiful!!
January 10th, 2026
Hazel
ace
A spectacular sunrise!
January 10th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@radiogirl
If you are referring to the time stamp on the photo, it's an hour off. Actual time was 7:35, which is still a good time, compared to summer sunrises! ;)
January 10th, 2026
