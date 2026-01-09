Previous
Morning Reflections by mccarth1
Photo 1783

Morning Reflections

The sunrise was amazing this morning. I'll post some other shots that show the amazing colors.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful colours, that’s a nice time for a sunrise!
January 10th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Beautiful!!
January 10th, 2026  
Hazel ace
A spectacular sunrise!
January 10th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
@radiogirl If you are referring to the time stamp on the photo, it's an hour off. Actual time was 7:35, which is still a good time, compared to summer sunrises! ;)
January 10th, 2026  
