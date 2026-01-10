Previous
Sunrise Showing Off by mccarth1
Sunrise Showing Off

Another shot of yesterday's wonderful sunrise. The color was intense but only for about a minute.
Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Corinne
Beautiful panorama
January 11th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 11th, 2026  
Al C
Awesome textures in the clouds
January 11th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous scene and sky!!!
January 11th, 2026  
Shutterbug
Timing is everything and you nailed it. Beautiful capture.
January 11th, 2026  
Mags
Beautiful sky!
January 11th, 2026  
