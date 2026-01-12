Previous
Morning Glow by mccarth1
Morning Glow

The morning was gray except for this sliver of gold that appeared on the horizon as the sun rose. New London Ledge Light has an interesting history, including rumors that it is haunted. If interested, here's a link: http://www.newenglandlighthouses.net/new-london-ledge-light-history.html
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
