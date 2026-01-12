Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1786
Morning Glow
The morning was gray except for this sliver of gold that appeared on the horizon as the sun rose. New London Ledge Light has an interesting history, including rumors that it is haunted. If interested, here's a link:
http://www.newenglandlighthouses.net/new-london-ledge-light-history.html
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1925
photos
148
followers
126
following
489% complete
View this month »
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th January 2026 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lighthouse
,
new london ledge light
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close