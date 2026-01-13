Previous
Morning Ducks by mccarth1
Morning Ducks

It was a cold, cloudless sunrise but the ducks and I enjoyed the peace and quiet. At least the duck hunters weren't nearby.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Al C ace
And they're all lined up in a row lol Great image
January 13th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
January 13th, 2026  
George
Glorious.
January 14th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic to have your ducks on parade!
January 14th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful colours and silhouettes.
January 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Glorious capture!
January 14th, 2026  
Life Thru My Lens
Awesome capture
January 14th, 2026  
Diane ace
The orange sky and reflections are great! It's a shame there are duck hunters nearby.
January 14th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love the color in the sky and in the water. Nice of the ducks to spread out for the picture.
January 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
January 14th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture
January 14th, 2026  
KarenD
Tranquil scene with stunning light.
January 14th, 2026  
