Photo 1787
Morning Ducks
It was a cold, cloudless sunrise but the ducks and I enjoyed the peace and quiet. At least the duck hunters weren't nearby.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
12
8
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1926
photos
148
followers
126
following
489% complete
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Views
9
Comments
12
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
13th January 2026 8:21am
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
ducks
,
sunrise
Al C
ace
And they're all lined up in a row lol Great image
January 13th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
January 13th, 2026
George
Glorious.
January 14th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Fantastic to have your ducks on parade!
January 14th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful colours and silhouettes.
January 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
Glorious capture!
January 14th, 2026
Life Thru My Lens
Awesome capture
January 14th, 2026
Diane
ace
The orange sky and reflections are great! It's a shame there are duck hunters nearby.
January 14th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the color in the sky and in the water. Nice of the ducks to spread out for the picture.
January 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
January 14th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful capture
January 14th, 2026
KarenD
Tranquil scene with stunning light.
January 14th, 2026
