Shake, Shake, Shake by mccarth1
Photo 1788

Shake, Shake, Shake

This Northern Harrier was vigorously ruffling its feathers, exposing its white rump. When in flight, seeing the white rump is an easy way to identify the harrier. I have been trying for days to get a photo of this bird!
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 15th, 2026  
