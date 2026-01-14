Sign up
Photo 1788
Shake, Shake, Shake
This Northern Harrier was vigorously ruffling its feathers, exposing its white rump. When in flight, seeing the white rump is an easy way to identify the harrier. I have been trying for days to get a photo of this bird!
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1927
photos
148
followers
126
following
489% complete
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th January 2026 8:25am
Tags
northern harrier
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
January 15th, 2026
