Previous
Reflections on a Dark Day by mccarth1
Photo 1790

Reflections on a Dark Day

Recent shot on a dreary, calm morning.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture and reflection.
January 17th, 2026  
Tia ace
Fantastic composition and reflections.
January 17th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous reflections
January 17th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a fabulous scene.
January 17th, 2026  
Pat
Love this one! Lovely calm symmetry.
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact