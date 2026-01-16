Sign up
Previous
Photo 1790
Reflections on a Dark Day
Recent shot on a dreary, calm morning.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
5
6
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th January 2026 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
cove
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture and reflection.
January 17th, 2026
Tia
ace
Fantastic composition and reflections.
January 17th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous reflections
January 17th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a fabulous scene.
January 17th, 2026
Pat
Love this one! Lovely calm symmetry.
January 17th, 2026
