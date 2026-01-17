Previous
Drifter by mccarth1
Photo 1791

Drifter

This immature Red-breasted Merganser was floating and diving with several other Mergansers. They are fun to watch as they do surface dives and then pop up with a tasty morsel.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Diana
Beautiful capture and plumage details.
January 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a little beauty and nicely captured - love his "hair" do ! A lovely shot - fav
January 18th, 2026  
Dorothy
Wonderful capture. Great “do”.
January 18th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Nice to catch her and her reflection before she dives again
January 18th, 2026  
