Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1791
Drifter
This immature Red-breasted Merganser was floating and diving with several other Mergansers. They are fun to watch as they do surface dives and then pop up with a tasty morsel.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1930
photos
148
followers
126
following
490% complete
View this month »
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th January 2026 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red-breasted merganser
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and plumage details.
January 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a little beauty and nicely captured - love his "hair" do ! A lovely shot - fav
January 18th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful capture. Great “do”.
January 18th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Nice to catch her and her reflection before she dives again
January 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close