Snowy Day by mccarth1
Photo 1792

Snowy Day

We got about 2 inches of wet snow but it was enough to keep the bird feeders very busy! This house finch was perched outside my window.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

Great catch!
January 19th, 2026  
