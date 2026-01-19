Previous
Fun Find by mccarth1
Fun Find

I have rarely seen this duck, so it was a treat to spot this Northern Pintail on my way home from a work meeting.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Linda Godwin
Superb! Love how his neck is crooked.
January 20th, 2026  
Diane ace
It is a gorgeous duck, especially standing in the snow! Wonderful photo.
January 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture
January 20th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous duck and awesome detail!
Well done Kerry!
January 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Outstanding capture!
January 20th, 2026  
*lynn ace
lovely duck and pretty photo with the snow
January 20th, 2026  
william wooderson ace
I bet this sight gave you a real sense of delight after what I guess was probably not such an interesting meeting!! Fav
January 20th, 2026  
