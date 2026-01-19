Sign up
Previous
Photo 1793
Fun Find
I have rarely seen this duck, so it was a treat to spot this Northern Pintail on my way home from a work meeting.
19th January 2026
7
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1932
photos
149
followers
127
following
491% complete
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th January 2026 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
northern pintail
Linda Godwin
Superb! Love how his neck is crooked.
January 20th, 2026
Diane
ace
It is a gorgeous duck, especially standing in the snow! Wonderful photo.
January 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture
January 20th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous duck and awesome detail!
Well done Kerry!
January 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture!
January 20th, 2026
*lynn
ace
lovely duck and pretty photo with the snow
January 20th, 2026
william wooderson
ace
I bet this sight gave you a real sense of delight after what I guess was probably not such an interesting meeting!! Fav
January 20th, 2026
Well done Kerry!