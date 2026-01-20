Previous
All Fluffed Up by mccarth1
All Fluffed Up

This little Dark-eyed Junco was staying toasty with its built in insulation. This weekend is supposed to be bitterly cold. We'll all be trying to keep warm any way we can!
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Beverley ace
Ooo fluffed & very beautiful. Keeping warm is top priority
January 21st, 2026  
