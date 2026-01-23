Previous
Colorful Sunset by mccarth1
Colorful Sunset

Another amazing sunset that I only saw from my front yard. I wish I had been watching it from a better location. The colors were stunning! We're preparing for a wicked weather weekend.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Dorothy ace
Beautiful, stay safe.
January 24th, 2026  
