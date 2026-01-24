Sign up
Previous
Photo 1798
On the Hunt
I am on a mission to get some good shots of Northern Harriers. I know some areas where I can find them, but they usually are too far away for good shots. Here's one shot but, I'll keep trying!
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th January 2026 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
northern harrier
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful capture!
January 25th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Super sharp in flight shot. The harriers are a real challenge
January 25th, 2026
summerfield
ace
this is awesome, Kerry. aces!
January 25th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
Booyah! Nailed it! :)
January 25th, 2026
