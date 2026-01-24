Previous
On the Hunt by mccarth1
Photo 1798

On the Hunt

I am on a mission to get some good shots of Northern Harriers. I know some areas where I can find them, but they usually are too far away for good shots. Here's one shot but, I'll keep trying!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

Corinne C ace
What a beautiful capture!
January 25th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Super sharp in flight shot. The harriers are a real challenge
January 25th, 2026  
summerfield ace
this is awesome, Kerry. aces!
January 25th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Booyah! Nailed it! :)
January 25th, 2026  
