Snowy Bluejay by mccarth1
Photo 1799

Snowy Bluejay

That was one big snowstorm! The snow turned to sleet along the shoreline near the end. I'll be shoveling out what the snowplower couldn't get. It's not going to melt for quite a while as the temps will be bitterly cold for days to come! Ahh, winter!
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
492% complete

Wow, sounds epic and like it will keep you busy for a while. Beautiful capture though.
January 26th, 2026  
A gorgeous snowy blue beauty…the colours of his feathers are gorgeous. Keep warm & enjoy the scenery…
January 26th, 2026  
What lovely wintery capture.
January 26th, 2026  
