Previous
Photo 1799
Snowy Bluejay
That was one big snowstorm! The snow turned to sleet along the shoreline near the end. I'll be shoveling out what the snowplower couldn't get. It's not going to melt for quite a while as the temps will be bitterly cold for days to come! Ahh, winter!
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
3
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1938
photos
148
followers
125
following
492% complete
View this month »
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th January 2026 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
bluejay
Jennifer
ace
Wow, sounds epic and like it will keep you busy for a while. Beautiful capture though.
January 26th, 2026
Beverley
ace
A gorgeous snowy blue beauty…the colours of his feathers are gorgeous. Keep warm & enjoy the scenery…
January 26th, 2026
Mags
ace
What lovely wintery capture.
January 26th, 2026
