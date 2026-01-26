Previous
Window View by mccarth1
Photo 1800

Window View

The water dish I put out for the birds gets as much activity as the feeders. These two bluebirds were enjoying a drink as I watched through the window.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Amazing capture with fabulous focus...those are such pretty birds
January 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
Love the blues!
January 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful - its so good to be able to watch and capture through the windows ! fav
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact