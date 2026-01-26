Sign up
Photo 1800
Window View
The water dish I put out for the birds gets as much activity as the feeders. These two bluebirds were enjoying a drink as I watched through the window.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
3
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1939
photos
148
followers
125
following
493% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th January 2026 2:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
bluebirds
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture with fabulous focus...those are such pretty birds
January 27th, 2026
Mags
ace
Love the blues!
January 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful - its so good to be able to watch and capture through the windows ! fav
January 27th, 2026
