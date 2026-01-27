Previous
Glad I'm not a bird in winter by mccarth1
Photo 1801

Glad I'm not a bird in winter

This House Finch perched briefly in the falling snow. I feel so sorry for the birds in this bitter weather. Sorry for all the bird shots, it's been too cold and snowy for me to venture out.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
493% complete

John Falconer ace
I don’t know how they survive? Great capture.
January 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
So lovely in the snow!
January 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beauty in the snow.
January 28th, 2026  
