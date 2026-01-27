Sign up
Previous
Photo 1801
Glad I'm not a bird in winter
This House Finch perched briefly in the falling snow. I feel so sorry for the birds in this bitter weather. Sorry for all the bird shots, it's been too cold and snowy for me to venture out.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1940
photos
148
followers
125
following
493% complete
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th January 2026 2:10pm
John Falconer
ace
I don’t know how they survive? Great capture.
January 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
So lovely in the snow!
January 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beauty in the snow.
January 28th, 2026
