Previous
Photo 1802
Red and White
I can't drive by a red barn in the snow without taking a shot!
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
red barn
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful wintere scene, I love the red barn and the wagon with the yellow wheels.
January 29th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Perfect scene with the wagon!
January 29th, 2026
