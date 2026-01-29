Previous
Fly Away by mccarth1
Fly Away

Some days it feels like it would be nice to just fly away!
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
A wonderful capture.
January 30th, 2026  
Great use of negative space.
January 30th, 2026  
Wonderful , and with the title , thought-provoking
January 30th, 2026  
Great caption! Indeed! Marvelous photo!
January 30th, 2026  
