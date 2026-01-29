Sign up
Photo 1803
Fly Away
Some days it feels like it would be nice to just fly away!
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1942
photos
148
followers
125
following
1803
11
4
1
365
NIKON Z 8
28th January 2026 4:52pm
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
gull
Mags
ace
A wonderful capture.
January 30th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Great use of negative space.
January 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , and with the title , thought-provoking
January 30th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Great caption! Indeed! Marvelous photo!
January 30th, 2026
