Previous
Photo 1804
Flying Under the Radar
This female Surf Scoter was flying low and fast by me. I forget to post this back in Dec.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
7
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1943
photos
148
followers
125
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th December 2025 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird in flight
,
surf scoter
Linda Godwin
Great in flight shot. I love to see them fly low just over the water
January 31st, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture with those wings almost touching the water.
January 31st, 2026
Diana
ace
Perfect title and capture.
January 31st, 2026
Dave
ace
Wonderful shot
January 31st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great flight shot
January 31st, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful… love the background too.
January 31st, 2026
Sid
ace
Great panning shot, well captured...
January 31st, 2026
