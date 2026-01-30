Previous
Flying Under the Radar by mccarth1
Photo 1804

Flying Under the Radar

This female Surf Scoter was flying low and fast by me. I forget to post this back in Dec.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Kerry McCarthy

Linda Godwin
Great in flight shot. I love to see them fly low just over the water
January 31st, 2026  
Mags
Beautiful capture with those wings almost touching the water.
January 31st, 2026  
Diana
Perfect title and capture.
January 31st, 2026  
Dave
Wonderful shot
January 31st, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Great flight shot
January 31st, 2026  
KV
Beautiful… love the background too.
January 31st, 2026  
Sid
Great panning shot, well captured...
January 31st, 2026  
