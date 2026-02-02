Previous
Between the Trees by mccarth1
Photo 1807

Between the Trees

I spotted this Pileated Woodpecker tucked between two tree trunks. I waited and hoped she would come out in the open, but no luck. Happy to see her, nonetheless.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture & composition!
February 3rd, 2026  
