Previous
Photo 1807
Between the Trees
I spotted this Pileated Woodpecker tucked between two tree trunks. I waited and hoped she would come out in the open, but no luck. Happy to see her, nonetheless.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
1
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1946
photos
148
followers
125
following
495% complete
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st January 2026 2:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pileated woodpecker
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture & composition!
February 3rd, 2026
