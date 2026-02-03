Previous
...then our eyes met... by mccarth1
...then our eyes met...

I found this Cooper's Hawk soaking up some sun on another chilly day.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
495% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Looking straight at you!
February 4th, 2026  
