Previous
Photo 1809
A little open water
It's getting harder for birds to find open water. The cold has frozen most of the ponds and streams in the area but this Hooded Merganser found some open water.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
NIKON Z 8
4th February 2026 12:50pm
Tags
ice
,
reflection
,
hooded merganser
