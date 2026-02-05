Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1810
The Better Half
Here's the partner of the male Hooded Merganser in my last post. The females aren't as striking but still pretty with their wild "hairdo".
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1949
photos
147
followers
124
following
495% complete
View this month »
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th February 2026 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
female
,
hooded merganser
Islandgirl
ace
Lol she is adorable!
February 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close