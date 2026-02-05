Previous
The Better Half by mccarth1
The Better Half

Here's the partner of the male Hooded Merganser in my last post. The females aren't as striking but still pretty with their wild "hairdo".
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Islandgirl ace
Lol she is adorable!
February 6th, 2026  
