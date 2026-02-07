Previous
Just too cold by mccarth1
Photo 1812

Just too cold

Sorry for another bird shot. Honestly, it's too cold to go out looking for shots and I think this little guy agrees with me.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love bird shots and this one is fantastic!
February 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
A very lovely capture!
February 9th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
He has his own duvet but must have cold feet!
February 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 9th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I'm sure he does, very pretty bird
February 9th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Cute capture!
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact