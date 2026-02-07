Sign up
Previous
Photo 1812
Just too cold
Sorry for another bird shot. Honestly, it's too cold to go out looking for shots and I think this little guy agrees with me.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
6
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1951
photos
147
followers
125
following
496% complete
View this month »
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th February 2026 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white-throated sparrow
Corinne C
ace
I love bird shots and this one is fantastic!
February 9th, 2026
Mags
ace
A very lovely capture!
February 9th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
He has his own duvet but must have cold feet!
February 9th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 9th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I'm sure he does, very pretty bird
February 9th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Cute capture!
February 9th, 2026
