Previous
Photo 1813
Ready for Spring
This Bluebird looks pretty fed up with the weather. The good news is we are expecting warmer temperatures! Can't wait!
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
4
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1952
photos
147
followers
125
following
496% complete
View this month »
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th January 2026 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
bluebird
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 10th, 2026
Elisa Smith
ace
It does look fed up, lovely capture.
February 10th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yup- angry bird! But an excellent shot.
February 10th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the snow falling on this beautiful blue bird
February 10th, 2026
