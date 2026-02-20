Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1825
Raindrops
I guess I shouldn't complain about the rain. It's better than what we're expecting late Sun. Likely blizzard conditions where I am, and 8-12" of heavy wet snow. Ugh!
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1965
photos
147
followers
127
following
500% complete
View this month »
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
Latest from all albums
137
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th February 2026 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raindrops
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cheer up Kerry , it can not but get better weatherwise as we slowly creep into Spring . Such a gorgeous capture of the raindrops ready to drop off your wrought iron glossy black structure.
February 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close