Raindrops by mccarth1
Photo 1825

Raindrops

I guess I shouldn't complain about the rain. It's better than what we're expecting late Sun. Likely blizzard conditions where I am, and 8-12" of heavy wet snow. Ugh!
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd
Cheer up Kerry , it can not but get better weatherwise as we slowly creep into Spring . Such a gorgeous capture of the raindrops ready to drop off your wrought iron glossy black structure.
February 21st, 2026  
