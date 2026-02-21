Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1826
"No, I don't share my food!"
This Northern Harrier was standing on a carcass and didn't seem willing to share it.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1966
photos
148
followers
127
following
500% complete
View this month »
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
13th February 2026 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
northern harrier
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot! Could you see what it was? It looks like another bird.
February 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close