"No, I don't share my food!" by mccarth1
Photo 1826

"No, I don't share my food!"

This Northern Harrier was standing on a carcass and didn't seem willing to share it.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot! Could you see what it was? It looks like another bird.
February 22nd, 2026  
