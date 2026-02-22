Previous
Crab Breakfast by mccarth1
Photo 1827

Crab Breakfast

This male Red-breasted Merganser had a successful dive, coming up with a tasty crab.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
KV ace
Stellar focus and great action capture.
February 23rd, 2026  
howozzie ace
Great shot, wonderful timing, he looks rather pleased.
February 23rd, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Looks like he’s having a bad hair day, but at least he’s got breakfast. Nice capture.
February 23rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture!
February 23rd, 2026  
Monica
Cool hairdo!
February 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - love the surprised look on his face and the spiky hair do !! fav
February 23rd, 2026  
