Previous
Photo 1827
Crab Breakfast
This male Red-breasted Merganser had a successful dive, coming up with a tasty crab.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
6
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1967
photos
148
followers
127
following
500% complete
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
22nd February 2026 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red-breasted merganser
KV
ace
Stellar focus and great action capture.
February 23rd, 2026
howozzie
ace
Great shot, wonderful timing, he looks rather pleased.
February 23rd, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
Looks like he’s having a bad hair day, but at least he’s got breakfast. Nice capture.
February 23rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture!
February 23rd, 2026
Monica
Cool hairdo!
February 23rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - love the surprised look on his face and the spiky hair do !! fav
February 23rd, 2026
