Snow, snow everywhere! by mccarth1
Photo 1828

Snow, snow everywhere!

This little wren found a stalk to hold onto while the winds whipped the snow around. We got about 17" here, with other towns getting even more. An official blizzard! I'm still waiting for my driveway to be plowed. Hope he shows up!
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
That is a lot of snow! The wren looks great against the white background.
February 24th, 2026  
Wow! Lovely capture! Hope you can get back to normal soon.
February 24th, 2026  
Pretty bird against the white snow!
I understand totally how you’re feeling waiting for your driveway to be plowed! I’ve been there many times!
Right now we are experiencing very frigid temperatures -30C (-22F)!
February 24th, 2026  
@radiogirl Yikes, that's cold even for you! I thought of you as I watched the snow adding up, and realized you and your friends would probably be out on an adventure!
February 24th, 2026  
