Previous
Photo 1828
Snow, snow everywhere!
This little wren found a stalk to hold onto while the winds whipped the snow around. We got about 17" here, with other towns getting even more. An official blizzard! I'm still waiting for my driveway to be plowed. Hope he shows up!
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
4
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1968
photos
148
followers
127
following
500% complete
View this month »
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd February 2026 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
wren
KV
ace
That is a lot of snow! The wren looks great against the white background.
February 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wow! Lovely capture! Hope you can get back to normal soon.
February 24th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty bird against the white snow!
I understand totally how you’re feeling waiting for your driveway to be plowed! I’ve been there many times!
Right now we are experiencing very frigid temperatures -30C (-22F)!
February 24th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@radiogirl
Yikes, that's cold even for you! I thought of you as I watched the snow adding up, and realized you and your friends would probably be out on an adventure!
February 24th, 2026
