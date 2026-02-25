Sign up
Previous
Photo 1830
Soaking up some sun, finally!
Our day started with more snow but quickly turned over to sun and a blue sky. My driveway got plowed at last, giving me my freedom back. While driving around, I spotted this Red-shouldered Hawk soaking up the sun.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Views
2
365
NIKON Z 8
25th February 2026 5:02pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
red-shouldered hawk
