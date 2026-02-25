Previous
Soaking up some sun, finally! by mccarth1
Photo 1830

Soaking up some sun, finally!

Our day started with more snow but quickly turned over to sun and a blue sky. My driveway got plowed at last, giving me my freedom back. While driving around, I spotted this Red-shouldered Hawk soaking up the sun.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

