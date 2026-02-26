Previous
The Stare by mccarth1
The Stare

This is Annie's serious stare. She's telling me it's time to get off my laptop and pay attention to her. It usually works!
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful portrait ! fav
February 27th, 2026  
tina (arayofsrqsun)
❤️
February 27th, 2026  
Babs ace
I am sure it works. She has got you trained ha ha
February 27th, 2026  
