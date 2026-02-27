Sign up
Previous
Photo 1832
Young Bald Eagle
I spotted this eagle very far away on the ground. Too far away to identify, until it flew my way, finally. This is heavily cropped but I was able to see that it was an immature Bald Eagle.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
1
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1972
photos
148
followers
127
following
501% complete
View this month »
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th February 2026 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eagle
,
bald
tina (arayofsrqsun)
🥰
February 28th, 2026
