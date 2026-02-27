Previous
Young Bald Eagle by mccarth1
Photo 1832

Young Bald Eagle

I spotted this eagle very far away on the ground. Too far away to identify, until it flew my way, finally. This is heavily cropped but I was able to see that it was an immature Bald Eagle.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
