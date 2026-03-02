Sign up
Photo 1835
Winter Continues
I swing by this spot a couple of times a year because I love the setting in every season. Such a nice location.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
4
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1975
photos
148
followers
127
following
502% complete
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th February 2026 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
red house snow winter stream
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo lock coold theer ❄️⛄️
March 3rd, 2026
KV
ace
Gorgeous!
March 3rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
An idyllic setting and scene - so wonderfully cold with the pop of red of the house and building ! - big fav
March 3rd, 2026
Monica
Beautiful indeed
March 3rd, 2026
