Surrounded in White by mccarth1
Photo 1836

Surrounded in White

We still have plenty of snow on the ground, which serves as a white background for many bird shots. Here is a White-throated Sparrow resting on a branch.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Kerry McCarthy

Kerry McCarthy
Mags ace
Beautiful focus and capture!
March 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot - and the snow causes no distraction to this lovely bird portrait ! fav
March 4th, 2026  
