Photo 1836
Surrounded in White
We still have plenty of snow on the ground, which serves as a white background for many bird shots. Here is a White-throated Sparrow resting on a branch.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1976
photos
148
followers
127
following
503% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd February 2026 12:56pm
Tags
white-throated sparrow
Mags
ace
Beautiful focus and capture!
March 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot - and the snow causes no distraction to this lovely bird portrait ! fav
March 4th, 2026
