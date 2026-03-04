Previous
Fighting the Wind by mccarth1
Fighting the Wind

Another shot of the Bald Eagle fighting the cold and wind a couple of weeks ago. He looks small on the large Osprey nest.
4th March 2026

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Christine Sztukowski ace
Majestic beauty
March 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
It is very puffed up!
March 6th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.
March 6th, 2026  
