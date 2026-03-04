Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1837
Fighting the Wind
Another shot of the Bald Eagle fighting the cold and wind a couple of weeks ago. He looks small on the large Osprey nest.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1977
photos
148
followers
127
following
503% complete
View this month »
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th February 2026 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bald eagle
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Majestic beauty
March 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
It is very puffed up!
March 6th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 6th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close