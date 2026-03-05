Previous
Hunting to Survive by mccarth1
Hunting to Survive

Imagine how hard it must be to be an animal. Constantly looking for food, while watching out for predators. It must be exhausting. This Northern Harrier is on the hunt, again.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
March 6th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Terrific action shot.
March 6th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
a beauty
March 6th, 2026  
